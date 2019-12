Apple Watch Series 4 gets a mega price cut just in time for Christmas!

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best deals you'll see this year, because Apple discontinued the model and replaced it with the Apple Watch Series 5 just a couple of months ago… but the Series 4 is pretty much just as good, so why not save yourself over £100?!

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 4 in both sizes and three colours (with a few different band options) from just £329. They all have lightweight aluminium bodies, and comfortable sports-focused straps (which you could swap out, of course).

Just four months ago, these would have cost you £429 minimum – it's a cracking deal.

And there's no need to worry about the Series 4 being an inferior older model or anything like that. It has the same screen quality, design, battery life, health features and processor as the Series 5, so it should last you for years of updates.

All the Series 5 added was an always-on screen (which is nice to have, but far from essential, and actually reduces battery life when it's switched on) and a compass – again, nice, but a lot of people wouldn't miss it.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | was £429 | now £329 | save £100 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in silver aluminium, with a white band.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop | was £499 | now £359.20 | save £139.80 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey aluminium, with a black sport loop nylon band.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop | was £529 | now £383 | save £146 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey aluminium, with a fetching 'seashell' nylon loop band.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band | was £699 | now £621.41 | save £77.59 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey aluminium, with a black Nike band. This Nike version comes with the Nike Run app and exclusive watch faces, too.

