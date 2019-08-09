Apple Watch Series 3 gets a tasty Walmart price cut in jumbo Apple promotion

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, there's never been a better time to snag one of the hugely-popular smartwatches, as Walmart has dropped the price of the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 down to a jaw-dropping $199.

For comparison, Apple Watch Series 3 prices started from $329 when it launched back in September 2017. So this is a hefty saving.

While this isn't the latest Apple Watch, it still shares many of the same features. Not only is it swimproof, meaning you can use the wearable to track your strokes in the pool or sea, but it's also got a bright OLED display, heart-rate monitoring and the ability to count your everyday calorie expenditure.

As you'd expect, Apple Watch is kitted out a plethora of smartwatch features, like the ability to check and respond to text messages, calls, check directions, and tap-to-pay like a contactless credit card.

Although the Apple Watch Series 3 has since been superseded by the redesigned Apple Watch 4, that model currently retails for $399 – making this $199 deal even more attractive.

If you want the slightly larger Apple Watch, Walmart is selling the 42mm GPS-only model for $229, that's a saving of $80 over the $309 list price.

Perhaps you require a cellular connection? You can pick up the 38mm Cellular model for $299, and the 42mm Cellular model for $329. That's a saving of $80.

Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case | was $279 | now $199

The smallest and most affordable Apple Watch. Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case | was $379 | now $299

The smaller Apple Watch with a cellular collection. You can take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run. And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case | was $309 | now $229

The larger GPS only model, this is perfect for those with larger wrists. Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case | was $409 | now $329

The large model with a cellular connection, you can take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run. And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.View Deal

