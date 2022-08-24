Apple Watch 8 launch date potentially revealed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to a reliable Apple leaker, the tech giant will announce its new Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 during a launch event on 7 September.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a very strong track record for accurate reporting on Apple product news, says the event will take place online.

This is interesting, as Apple’s last event, which saw the reveal of the new M2 MacBook Air, was the first to take place in person at Apple’s California headquarters since the pandemic. Instead of following this trend, Gurman says the Watch 8 and iPhone 14 will be revealed online only.

It is also claimed that Apple executives have already begun recording video segments for the online event, and store staff have been told to prepare for a product release on Friday, 16 September. This fits neatly with Apple’s usual launch schedule, where products are revealed during the first half of one week, with pre-orders opening that Friday, a week ahead of them being released.

As has already been rumoured, it was reported again this week how Apple will announce three new models of Watch next month. These are expected to be the regular Watch Series, as well as an updated Watch SE and an all-new model with a larger screen, higher price, tough titanium case and more health and fitness features.

We have written about this watch before, and suggested how it should be called the Apple Watch 8 Patagonia Edition.

The regular Watch Series 8 is, according to Gurman, expected to gain a new body temperature sensor, plus new women’s health features. It will reportedly look similar to the year-old Watch Series 7. The new, second-generation Watch SE is said to benefit from a faster processor and retain its low price.