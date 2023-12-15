Apple TV+'s next big-budget crime drama is based on an award-winning bestseller

Apple has announced that it's next big crime drama series will be available on Apple TV+ from 15 March 2024.

Manhunt is a seven-part historical true crime drama based on James L. Swanson's New York Times bestseller, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer. The non-fiction book charts the hunt for John Wilkes Booth – the killer behind the assassination of Abraham Lincoln – and reveals why the renowned stage actor turned to murder. It's fascinating stuff and should make for a gripping conspiracy thriller.

The show stars Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones), with Hamish Linklater (The Big Short) playing Lincoln.

(Image credit: Apple)

The first two episodes have been directed by Emmy award nominee Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and will premiere on the streaming service on Friday 15 March, with the following five released each week thereafter.

Manhunt has been made by Apple Studios in collaboration with Lionsgate TV.

Also coming to the platform soon is Masters of the Air – the spiritual successor to Spielberg's Band of Brothers and The Pacific. It stars Austin Butler (Elvis) and Ncuti Gatwa, who has recently debuted as the new Doctor Who.

How much is Apple TV+?

If you don't have a subscription to Apple TV+, it might be time to consider it, as there are some amazing shows and movies already available, and others – like Manhunt – yet to come.

You can subscribe standalone or through an Apple One bundle, which includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music and other services.

Apple TV+ is priced at £8.99 / $9.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial period. Up to five family members can share the same Apple TV+ subscription.

An Apple One subscription will set you back £18.95 / $19.95 per month for a single-person subscription. That gives you Apple TV+, 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

For £24.95 / $25.95 per month, a Family subscription includes extra iCloud storage (200GB) and enabled service sharing with up to five people.

A Premier subscription is also available. It is priced at £36.95 / $37.95 per month and adds Fitness+ and Apple News+ to the services. You also get 2TB of iCloud storage.