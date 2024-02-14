Apple TV+ confirms return of big budget sci-fi series

Quick Summary Invasion has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a third season. It will start in production later this month. It follows Slow Horses and Hijack in being recommissioned, although season 3 of Schmigadoon has been cancelled.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that one of its big budget science fiction series is to return for a third season.

Invasion has been recommissioned by the streaming service, which will come as great news for those left dangling at the end of season 2.

Apple has revealed that the show will go into production at the end of this month and will again be produced by creators Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel).

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew," said Kinberg.

"This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the Invasion, while keeping our characters front and centre.

"[It will bring] them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one."

Other Apple TV+ shows renewed and one cancelled

Invasion is one of a trio of Apple TV+ shows to be renewed for new seasons recently. The lineup also includes Slow Horses season 5 and Hijack, which is to return for a second season.

However, there's not such great news for Schmigadoon! Its season 2, which is available on Apple TV+ now, is its last as the service has decided to pull the plug on a third outing, even though it is already written and the songs have been composed.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3," said creator Cinco Paul.

"The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast, crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen."