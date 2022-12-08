Apple Music just got a cool new upgrade for wannabe pop stars

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're an Apple Music user who loves a good sing-a-long, the newly announced Apple Music Sing will be music to your ears. It's a new feature in the Apple Music app that enables you to sing solo or with friends, and it's coming later this month to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K.

Sing isn't just the lyrics feature of the Apple Music app given a lick of digital paint. It's designed specifically for multiple people to use at once, and I think it makes most sense on the big screen.

(Image credit: Apple)

Why Apple Music Sing isn't just a lyrics view

Apple Music Sing has four key features: Adjustable Vocals, so you can reduce the levels on the original to hear yourself or your friends more clearly; Real-time Lyrics that in the best karaoke tradition bounce along in time to the track; Background Vocals, to differentiate the backing vocals from the lead one; and Duet View, which enables you to have multiple views on the same screen so everybody can see their bits.

In addition to the new features Apple will also publish more than 50 dedicated Apple Music Sing playlists featuring "all of the epic songs, duets, choruses and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing". All together now: Sweeeeeeeet Caroline, woah woah woah....

Apple Music Sing will launch worldwide in December 2022 and will be available to all Apple Music subscribers on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K.