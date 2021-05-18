Apple MacBook Pro with Mini-LED not coming this year

Disappointing news for those eagerly waiting for a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro. It seems the new models, which were due to feature new mini-LED displays but new reports suggest that these models now won’t appear until 2022. The new MacBooks were originally expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

The mini-LED display, which Apple is calling Liquid Retina XDR features on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While it doesn’t bring more resolution, it is lit by thousands of tiny LEDs, producing not only impressive brightness but incredible contrast. This makes it stunning for HDR content and, in fact, any high-resolution images or video.

The report comes from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) and simply states that Apple’s mini-LED MacBook series may be postponed to 2022. MacRumors also cites a report from March that Apple had delayed its mass production of two new MacBook models until later this year. If these are the same MacBooks, the delayed timescale would make sense.

Despite the delay, it’s possible that we could see 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with regular retina displays this year. These could still feature the new M2 or M1X chip, which would certainly make them worth the upgrade.