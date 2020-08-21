Apple iPhone SE with 100GB data, FREE upfront, and £26/month is an incredible back to school bargain

We love a great Apple iPhone deal here at T3 and we think we've found one: Three is offering an iPhone SE with 100GB data (not a typo) and no upfront costs for just £26/month, making it a fantastic back to school bargain ahead of September.

There are basically no drawbacks here: the iPhone SE came out earlier this year and quickly became one of our favourite and most-recommended phones, offering the same internals as the iPhone SE – Apple's A13 "Bionic" chip – but with the design of an iPhone 8 and the price to match.

If you don't like the all-screen design of the more expensive iPhones, have small hands, prefer TouchID, or just don't want to splash hundreds (which could be key for a student), this is definitely an amazing phone that will suit all of your needs.

You will almost certainly know Three as one of the UK's top service providers, with top-tier coverage across most parts of the country. On top of that, you can use some popular apps without cutting in your data allowance and there's global roaming, too.

Apple iPhone SE (64GB) | Three | 24 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £0 upfront | £26 p/m | Available from ChitterChatter

The iPhone SE is arguably one of Apple's best phones, especially if you're on a budget – there is pretty much no drawback. It's fast, guaranteed to last for years, and comes with oodles of data in this deal. Make sure you don't miss out.

View Deal

So, if you're in the market to spice up your life – or the life of someone you know – as the back to school rush begins, this is a pretty fantastic offer on a stunning iPhone.