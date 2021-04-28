Apple iPhone 12 with unlimited 5G data discounted in limited time offer

The iPhone 12 has been a huge success for Apple and, quite simply, it is easy to see why. It's a phone that delivers across the board and hits that sweet spot in terms of price to tech delivered that will be perfect for most people.

Which is why when T3 saw that Mobile Phones Direct had just dropped a brand new deal on the iPhone 12 that comes with unlimited 5G data our attentions were well and truly grabbed.

Indeed, the new offer, which is only available for a limited time, delivers the iPhone 12 in six different colourways for a low upfront cost, and then pairs it with a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £31 per month.

The SIM plan also comes with Three's Go Roam feature, which means the owner can make use of this unlimited allowance in 71 destinations around the world at no extra cost.

The full details of this iPhone 12 phone deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Apple iPhone 12 64GB | Unlimited data, calls and texts | Network: Three | Upfront cost: £99.99 | Monthly cost: £31 | 24-month contract

This is a really strong Apple iPhone 12 deal as it not only allows you to pick up the top-rated handset for an affordable upfront cost, but it also delivers and unlimited everything SIM plan that costs only £31 per month. That's unlimited data (and 5G data, too), calls and texts. The network is UK star Three as well, which is one of the foremost players in terms of coverage and speed. Free delivery is included.View Deal

In our Apple iPhone 12 review we said that the phone was "excellent in almost every way" and said it was "the ideal iPhone for most people". Which is why we find this deal so easy to recommend – it delivers that great phone, that will be perfect for most people, along with an unlimited 5G data, calls and texts SIM plan for an affordable monthly cost.

To see how this iPhone 12 deal compares to the rest of the market, be sure to check out T3's deals comparison chart below, which shows the very best offers from across UK retailers.