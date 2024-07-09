Apple Arcade subscribers getting 95% rated roguelike RPG for free

Quick Summary Apple Arcade is adding Vampire Survivors+ to the platform next month, along with Temple Run: Legends. You'll be able to download them both from 1 August 2024.

Apple Arcade subscribers are in for a treat next month as a roguelike RPG with 95% on Metacritic is coming to the platform at no extra cost.

Vampire Survivors+ will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac from 1 August and we cannot wait. It will even include the four-player co-op mode that's had tongues a-wagging.

Launch Trailer - Vampire Survivors - YouTube Watch On

Originally released on PC in October 2022, Vampire Survivors has since proved a big hit on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S. It features crazy shoot-em-up action with role-playing and survival elements.

Players are faced with procedurally generated waves of monsters to defeat, with the ability to level up at the end of each stage. There are power-ups and weapons to enhance along the way, while sessions can be played solo or with up to four players.

It's all great, often mad fun and it'll be interesting to see it running on mobile.

Also released at the same time is Temple Run: Legends, which takes the classic endless runner to a whole new level.

There are fresh characters to choose from, new climates, and over 500 stages in a new career mode.

What is Apple Arcade and how much does it cost?

Apple Arcade is an all-you-can-eat subscription gaming service, allowing you to download 100s of games for one monthly fee.

Arcade games are generally exclusive to Apple and come with no advertising or in-app purchasing – each game is available in full with no strings attached.

Some are enhanced versions of games available to purchase elsewhere, including on Apple's own App Store – such as Vampire Survivors+. The list of more than 200 games is curated and new titles are added regularly.

Apple Arcade games can be played across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, with save games working on each platform. All games can be played using touch or game controllers.

Apple Arcade costs £6.99 / $6.99 per month with a 1-month free trial to begin with. You and up to five family members can play using the same Arcade account.

An Apple One subscription is also available for £18.95 / $19.95 per month. It adds 50GB of iCloud storage, plus Apple TV+ and Apple Music membership. That's for one person.

A Family Apple One subscription costs £24.95 / $25.95 per month, but increases the iCloud storage to 200GB. You can share it with up to five people.

A top-of-the-line Premier subscription is available to, for £36.95 / $37.95 per month. It adds Fitness+ and Apple News+, and increases the iCloud storage to 2TB.