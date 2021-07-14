Apple announces $99 MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12

Apple has just announced a new MagSafe battery pack that connects to the back of the Apple iPhone 12 to provide extra battery mileage. For those who chew through their battery during the day, it should hopefully mean some serious extra battery juice for the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Initially, the MagSafe Battery Pack is only available in a sleek white colorway, with no word as of yet if there'll be more colors released later down the line. It will set you back $99/AU$139 and is available to preorder now ahead of shipping next week.

(Image credit: Apple)

To grab yourself one of the connectable MagSafe battery packs, head on over to Apple’s website where they are now available. The website is currently showing shipping at five to seven days for customers in the U.S. Australian customers can also buy direct from Apple, with approximately 7-10 days on delivery.

According to the product page, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge an iPhone 12 with 5 watts of power, which is roughly the same as the older iPhone wall charger but considerably less powerful than the 15 watts you get from a regular MagSafe charger.

To speed things up, the MagSafe Battery Pack can also be charged when you plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery. If you're in a rush, you can use a 20W power adapter to charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster.

Extra battery juice

Apple's support page notes that the battery requires iOS 14.7, which hasn't officially been released yet. While it's not the first time the brand has forayed into connectable battery-extending accessories, it's the first MagSafe option of its kind.

We'd probably expect the battery extender to be quite popular, with the need to elongate battery life at the top of many people's priorities when it comes to their best iPhone handsets. Provided that the MagSafe battery pack integrates smoothly with the iOS ecosystem, it seems like a useful way to guarantee some extra battery juice without breaking the bank.