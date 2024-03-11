Apple AirPods Pro to get free upgrade that can help millions

Quick Summary Rumours suggest a killer new feature could come to the Apple Airpods Pro this year. The news comes from Mark Gurman – a respected source on Apple devices – and could be seen as soon as this summer.

If you're a fan of top tier audio, a pair of the best wireless earbuds on the market is a must-have. These days, they offer incredible sound quality, but also give users top notch noise cancellation and more.

If you're an iPhone user, chances are you use the Apple Airpods Pro. These are a really great option, offering Apple's signature integration in a way no other product can.

Now, they look set to get even better. That's according to popular Apple insider, Mark Gurman. He enjoys a fantastic reputation in the space, and is renowned for his insight into the Cupertino-based company.

According to Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the Airpods Pro will gain a 'Hearing Aid mode' this year. While further details on the matter aren't yet clear, the new feature is expected to be different to the Live Listen and Conversation Boost modes already employed.

The latter in particular offers an experience which is similar to that of a traditional hearing aid. Interestingly, the FDA created guidelines back in 2022, which would allow those kinds of devices to be sold over the counter. While there is no guarantee that the update in question is intended as part of that, it certainly seems like it may have been a catalyst.

According to the report, the update will come as part of iOS 18. Based on historic release schedules, that would give us an early look at the WWDC event in the summer, before beta testing and a full release in the Autumn.

That leaves us with around three months to wait for early details, and about six months until the feature should be live. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for other leaks or information before then, though. When it comes to new updates which could make a meaningful difference to people's lives, this looks set to be one of the best.