I found the best Apple AirPods Max Black Friday deal – cheaper than Amazon!

Like listening to music and watching movies on your iPhone or iPad? If so, you need to see this deal.

Apple AirPods Max
(Image credit: Apple)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Ask anyone, and they will say they wouldn't mind owning the Apple AirPods Max, but they can't justify the price. Indeed, Apple's over-ears aren't the cheapest noise-cancelling headphones, but thankfully, I found a couple of deals in the UK and the US that knock some money off the asking price of this beautiful piece of audio engineering.

Only the green colourway is on offer on both sides of the pond, with all other colourways sold at John Lewis. If I were you, I'd check out this Black Friday headphone deal ASAP, especially if you have an iPhone. The biggest appeal to Apple's ecosystem, at least in my opinion, is that the brand's products play exceptionally well with each other.

Apple AirPods Max, Green: was £499

Apple AirPods Max, Green: was £499, now £479 at John Lewis
John Lewis is selling the Airpods Max for £479, £20 lower than RRP. Not only that, but new subscribers get six months of Apple Music at no extra cost with the purchase! Only the green colourway is on offer – buy now until stock lasts!

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max, Green: was $549

Apple AirPods Max, Green: was $549, now $449 at Amazon
The good people in the US are even better off, with the AirPods Max selling for as little as $449 at Amazon. Yes, it's Amazon, but if you like the look of these premium cans, you should check out this deal anyway. $100 off is not to be frowned upon!

View Deal

Apple's over-ears sold out before they were launched and received many updates since their release. Most recently, Apple added new noise cancellation options, as well as making the headphones capable of tracking the difference in sound levels inside and outside the cans. Apple might turn its headphones into fitness trackers at some point!

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

