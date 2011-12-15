Carrier IQ being looked at by Federal investigators in US

After it was revealed a few weeks ago that Carrier IQ software was found to be tracking smartphone actions it appears as though Washington is now involved

The Washington Post has reported that Federal investigators are now looking into the Carrier IQ software and the extent to which its technology tracks users actions on Android smartphones.

The newspaper has also learned that representitives from Carrier IQ have also travelled to Washington to give a full explanation of what the software does and to clarify many of the reports that have been circulating about the company.

This comes after a video was posted on YouTube by a security researcher who claims he found a hidden piece of software on US Android phones such as the HTC EVO 3D which tracked every single action a user made on the device.

Carrier IQ stated that the application is simply for analysis and summarising, not for tracking specific pieces of information.

This directly contradicts however with the video, which shows a HTC smartphone hooked up to a computer, which then shows that the software tracks everything, right down to a simple key stroke.

After it was claimed in the video that this software was found on BlackBerry devices as well as Android and iPhone's both Apple and RIM have come out with statements with BlackBerry catagorically denying that they've ever used Carrier IQ on their devices.

"RIM does not pre-install the CarrierIQ app on BlackBerry smartphones or authorize its carrier partners to install the CarrierIQ app before sales or distribution. RIM also did not develop or commission the development of the CarrierIQ application, and has no involvement in the testing, promotion, or distribution of the app."

Is this something users should be concerned about or should manufacturers be allowed to collect data on how you use a phone? Let us know what you think via the comments box below…

Source: Telegraph, The Washington Post