Android Auto update lets you pay for petrol without leaving your car

I've lost count of the number of Android Auto updates Google has been rolling out recently, it's constantly evolving, and that's great news for drivers as it means Google is fully committed to the operating system.

It's changing dramatically over the past couple of years – as it originally felt like a minor side project but has recently morphed into a major part of the Android ecosystem.

The most recent Android Auto update will add support for petrol payments – allowing you to pull up to the petrol pump and make the payment from the comfort of your car's cabin.

The entire system is powered by Google Pay and will work with either Android Auto or your Android phone.

The process seems incredibly simple – when you’re ready to pay all you have to do is use the Google Assistant command like “Hey, Google, pay for gas”. This initiates the transaction and lets you complete the process.

Android Auto will require you to select the pump number, and, as long as Google Pay is already set up on your phone, the entire process shouldn't take more than a few seconds.

Now, of course, this feature won't be available globally. Google is trialling it in the United States for now, while us Brits will still have to pay outside of our cars like chumps.

The service will also only be offered at a select number of participating petrol stations, with Google saying it expects the Android Auto payment system to be available at 32,500 locations, including Exxon Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76.

We expect Google will be hoping to expand this further in the coming months and years.

