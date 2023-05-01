Amazon's Echo Buds (2nd gen) are 50% off, but you'll need to move fast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When we reviewed the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) we said that they were great value for money, and we urged you to look out for deals so you could get them even cheaper. Amazon is running one of those deals right now, and that means you can get Amazon's best wireless earbuds for half price – just £54.99.

The deal applies to both colours, black and white, and it's a serious saving. It makes the Amazon buds even cheaper than Sony's WF-C500, and less than a third of the price of Apple's AirPods (3rd Gen).

Are the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) worth buying?

Yes, especially if you like Alexa. The battery life and noise cancelling aren't up there with more expensive rivals but they're not terrible and we think these are the best cheap headphones for Alexa users thanks to their hands-free voice control. Whether you're asking questions, controlling your smart home or just changing music, you can do it all without having to touch anything.

Water resistance means these are pretty good workout earbuds too, and they're comfortable to wear even for longer periods: the second generation redesigned them to reduce in-ear air pressure and the difference is quite dramatic. You can expect about 5 hours from a full charge, rising to 6.5 hours if you turn off noise cancelling and Alexa's wake-word feature.

The deal is currently live on Amazon UK (opens in new tab). As ever with Amazon it's worth buying sooner if the price is right for you; these deals tend to be time limited and there can be long gaps before the price comes down again.