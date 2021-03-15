Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV launch massive movie sale

For anyone who uses Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, BT TV, Virgin Media Store, PlayStation Store, Apple TV App, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV and Chili, then now is a great time to bag new movies.

That's because right now every one of these digital content stores is partaking in the Unbeatable Entertainment super sale, which for this week only discounts hundreds of top movies such as Joker, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Paddington 2, Avengers Endgame, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Dirty Dancing, Bad Boys For Life, Toy Story 4 and Rambo: First Blood.

The Unbeatable Entertainment sale runs from March 15th through to March 21st, and it literally means that loads of movies and TV shows are discounted right now to buy and rent. Anything bought at the new low sale prices then remains in the users library forever.

Here are direct links to the discounted movies and TV shows at the participating digital stores:

Amazon Prime Video

Sky Store

Rakuten TV

Microsoft Store

Chili Store

BT TV

Virgin Media Store

Apple TV App

Google Play Store

PlayStation Store

Many of the digital stores that are partaking in the Unforgettable Entertainment are available on a wide-variety of hardware, too, ranging from mobile phones to smart TVs and onto games consoles, meaning that accessing the discounted content is super easy, too.

Some of the content that is available in the Unforgettable Entertainment is also available for free if you sign up to a digital streaming service such as Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see today's best subscription packages check out the below deals.