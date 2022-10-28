Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm gets season 2 update and early season 3 renewal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Clarkson's Farm, the documentary series about Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, has received an update on when season two will arrive on Amazon Prime Video alongside an early renewal for series three.

Originally debuting in June 2021, the second series of Clarkson's Farm will release exclusively on the streaming platform in early 2023. Additionally, filming for season three is already underway, though no release date was given. Considering the Amazon smash-hit show covers a full farming year, it's likely that the third season won't hit until a similar time in 2024.

Season two will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm; the former Top Gear host's dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant; and everyone's favourite farmer, Kaleb Cooper, coming to the rescue on numerous occasions. The series will also examine the impact of the current economy on British farmers.

Meanwhile, while few details have been disclosed for season three, Amazon did state that fans can expect "more agricultural antics and typical Clarkson-crafted schemes" as the group invent new and creative ways to use the remainder of the farm.

"I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy," said Clarkson.

“I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm! Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!" added Cooper.

If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the loveable antics of Clarkson's Farm, I'd personally recommend giving it a watch. It's refreshingly original, painfully funny and actually gives an interesting insight into the world of farming and the humongous effort that goes into something that affects us all. Check out the trailer below for a better idea:

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Kevin Harrison, Ellen Helliwell and Lisa Hogan. All eight episodes of the first series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video now.

