Amazon Prime Video adds Tom Hardy drama with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Call all movie fans, you need to watch Locke

Locke
(Image credit: A24)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Movies these days often span dozens of different locations and sets, with scores of extras in the background bringing the cast to thousands. But why complicate things? That's the thought process on display in Locke, a brilliant movie set entirely in one location, and with only one face on screen, now available on Amazon Prime Video

Luckily that face is the chiselled visage of Tom Hardy, who is tasked with (and successfully pulls off) carrying the entire movie. He plays Ivan Locke, a construction worker set to overlook a huge cement pour. But his work plans are soon thrown off when out of the blue he learns that a woman he had a one-night stand with is about to give birth to his baby. 

Set entirely in his car, Locke takes no fewer than 36 phone calls as he drives in almost real-time from Birmingham to London. Neglected by his father, he's determined not to have this child befall the same fate. The problem? He's got his own wife and children back home. The journey provides Locke with a chance to own up to his transgressions and sees him struggle to keep both his work and professional life in check. 

With such a unique premise and little actually on screen, you need the right people supporting and luckily that's the case here. While we may never see them, there are a few big-name voices in the supporting cast, including Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson and even a young Tom Holland. Behind the camera, Stephen Knight (yes the creator of Peaky Blinders) is on hand to write and direct. The end result is a superb film from a premise that might in lesser hands have seemed a bit of a gimmick. With a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm not the only one who thinks so. 

If you're after something with a similar one actor, one location setup, try the Ryan Reynolds thriller Buried which is currently streaming on ITVX in the UK, or Freevee in the US). Otherwise, the best streaming services have plenty of great movies to choose from. 

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

