Walmart Deal: get your teeth into this mouth-watering Oral-B electric toothbrush deal

You are most likely very busy eyeballing all the crazy deals on Amazon Prime Day and I don't blame you, some of the deals are jaw-dropping. You expect Amazon to go low on the prices but these offers make you wonder what profit can actually be made on the products.

On the other hand, a lot of other retailers are equally as busy trying to undercut the online giant with their offers. Walmart, for example, is going strong at the moment, offering many discounted products as part of their 'Rollback' deals.

This Oral-B Genius 8000 toothbrush deal is just as phenomenal as the features of this toothbrush. Pair it with the Oral-B app and – using your phone's camera – the Position Detection will provide you with real-time feedback about your brushing habits.

Using an electric toothbrush instead of a manual one has many benefits. The oscillating, rotating and pulsating movements remove up to 500% more plaque, making your teeth feel clean. It is especially beneficial to use electric toothbrush for people who drink tea or coffee more often.

The Oral-B Genius 8000 has 6 different brushing modes for the most complete cleaning action yet. The built-in pressure sensor slows the brush down to minimise gum damage from over-brushing.

Charge your phone and your toothbrush using one wall plug thanks to the premium Smart Travel Case.

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush | Now $109.94 | Was $249.94 | Save $140

Oral care doesn't get much better than this. Real-time feedback is provided using facial recognition and the Oral-B app. Personalise your toothbrush with SmartRing. Better than half price at Walmart until stocks last!View Deal

