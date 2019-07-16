Amazon Prime Day: hurry and get £150 off in this Oral B electric toothbrush deal

Every year, Amazon Prime Day is good news for lovers of dental hygiene and cleanliness, as there are always plenty of electric toothbrush deals. And this Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is a) really good and b) available to any Amazon customer regardless of whether you have a Prime account or not.

This Oral-B SmartSeries 7000 is one of the finest electric toothbrushes you can buy and it's the a real bargain right now. We're not sure how long it will stay this low – it's not a Prime Day deal so it may stay low after midnight tonight when Prime Day ends, or it may rocket up in price, only to descend again on Black Friday in November. Aah, such is the unpredictable nature of sales!

• Oral-B SmartSeries 7000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, £100.94, was £249.99, save £149 at Amazon

this 'smart' brush is actually not very smart at all. In fact its attempts to 'track' your brushing are so inaccurate that we soon gave up. Good news: that doesn't matter because its 3D brushing is second to none, while four heads and six cleaning modes for just shy of £101 is a minty fresh deal that will make you smile.

Why should you buy the Oral-B SmartSeries 7000?

NB: this has gone down in price as low as £69.99 in the quite recent past, so it could not be called the greatest ever leccy brush deal. £150 is a pretty solid discount, however. Here's why you might want to pull the trigger on this one…

• Removes up to 100 Percent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush.

• Round brush head 'oscillates, rotates and pulsates' to quell plaque.

• Six modes: daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, deep clean and tongue cleaner.

• Bluetooth Connectivity to a dental tracking app, a bit like Fitbit for your dental hygiene.

• Comes with four heads, travel case, visible pressure sensor and Wireless Smart Guide.

• Read our Oral-B Smart Series 7000 review

