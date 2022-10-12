Amazon Prime Day Deal of the day – Fitbit Versa 2 hits lowest price ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the cheapest ever... is what we keep on saying every time there is a Fitbit Versa 2 deal, but this time, you'd better listen as this cheap Fitbit deal is legendary: in the UK, you can get everyone's favourite fitness tracker for as low as £75. No joke; buy one now.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is also cheaper in the US (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £199.99, the Fitbit Versa 2 is now only £75.05, saving shoppers £124.94 on this premium fitness tracker. One of the best Fitbits (well, that might be a bit of a stretch) on the market, the Fitbit Versa 2 is an ideal combination of a smartwatch and fitness tracker.

For those who like to track their movement or goals, the Fitbit Versa 2 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, counts your steps and calories, and plays video workouts on your wrist. It’s a fantastic all-in-one device that also allows you to check the news, set reminders, receive notifications and play music.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £75.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £124.94 - This intelligent fitness tracker has an always-on display that shows your notifications, heart rate, workout stats and more. It comes with built-in Alexa for easy voice control and has an impressive 4+ day battery life. An absolute steal at the price point!

Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon for $159.99 (opens in new tab)

Should you buy the Fitbit Versa 2?

The Fitbit Versa 2 monitors your heart rate, sleep and everyday activities automatically. The Fitbit app and the Versa 2 work together to track the development of your heart rate, cardio fitness and help you adapt your training and intensity. It’s waterproof, so it’s a good watch for swimmers and it comes with on-wrist video workouts to keep your exercise routine more interesting and varied.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has an always-on display mode so you can keep your eye on it while you go about your day, whether you’re checking the time, your messages or your step count. Compatible with iOS and Android, the Fitbit Versa 2 can show you your messages, calls, app notifications and calendar events so you’re always up to date. You can also use music and podcast streaming services on it and it comes with a mute version of Amazon Alexa which you can control with your voice.