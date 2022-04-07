Amazon Kindle hits cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Kindle is quite rightly the world's most popular ereader, and right now it is discounted by a massive 43% down to its cheapest ever price.

That price cut, which is available at Amazon, means that the Kindle is £39.99 right now instead of £69.99 – a straight £30 saving.

View Amazon Kindle deal now at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle can be bagged in both its black and white colourways at this new low price, too.

The Amazon Kindle delivers a 167 ppi glare free display, a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and Bluetooth headphone connectivity for listening to audiobooks.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle: was £69.99, now £39.99 (opens in new tab)

You can bag the Amazon Kindle with a huge 43% price cut applied, a fact that means it costs £39.99 right now rather than £69.99. That's a straight saving of £30 and the cheapest price the Kindle has retailed for. The world's most popular ereader discounted.

The Kindle ereader platform is so good as it grants access to millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks through the Kindle Store, while Amazon Prime members get automatic free access to thousands of titles.

We've reviewed the full range of Amazon Kindle devices, from this model through the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Amazon Kindle Oasis, and each has delivered a great ereader experience.

This original model is great if you just want to read books and listen to audiobooks, and aren't too fussed about fancy features. It's available here for a great price with ads, but you can also bag the same deal without ads for an extra tenner.

The cheapest price here is confirmed by independent price tracking service camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which lists the £39.99 as the lowest price.

Want Amazon's premium ereader instead? Then check out today's best Kindle Oasis prices directly below.