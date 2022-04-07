Amazon Kindle hits cheapest ever price

The Amazon Kindle has never been cheaper than it is right now

Amazon Kindle
(Image credit: Amazon)
Robert Jones
By
published

The Amazon Kindle is quite rightly the world's most popular ereader, and right now it is discounted by a massive 43% down to its cheapest ever price.

That price cut, which is available at Amazon, means that the Kindle is £39.99 right now instead of £69.99 – a straight £30 saving.

View Amazon Kindle deal now at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle can be bagged in both its black and white colourways at this new low price, too.

The Amazon Kindle delivers a 167 ppi glare free display, a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and Bluetooth headphone connectivity for listening to audiobooks.

Amazon Kindle: was £69.99, now £39.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon Kindle: was £69.99, now £39.99 (opens in new tab)
You can bag the Amazon Kindle with a huge 43% price cut applied, a fact that means it costs £39.99 right now rather than £69.99. That's a straight saving of £30 and the cheapest price the Kindle has retailed for. The world's most popular ereader discounted.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Kindle ereader platform is so good as it grants access to millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks through the Kindle Store, while Amazon Prime members get automatic free access to thousands of titles.

We've reviewed the full range of Amazon Kindle devices, from this model through the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Amazon Kindle Oasis, and each has delivered a great ereader experience.

This original model is great if you just want to read books and listen to audiobooks, and aren't too fussed about fancy features. It's available here for a great price with ads, but you can also bag the same deal without ads for an extra tenner.

The cheapest price here is confirmed by independent price tracking service camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which lists the £39.99 as the lowest price.

Want Amazon's premium ereader instead? Then check out today's best Kindle Oasis prices directly below.

TOPICS
Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.