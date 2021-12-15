Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite falls to lowest ever price in ideal Christmas gift deal

The entire T3 team are currently writing about what we consider to be the best Christmas gifts available this winter holiday season, and I think that the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect present for millions of shoppers.

And especially so now that the Fire TV Stick Lite has just fallen to its lowest ever price point thanks to a large 50% price cut.

Amazon has its Fire TV Stick Lite available right now for £14.99 thanks to this discount, making the smart streaming stick an ideal stocking stuffer in my mind thanks to its affordability and quality.

With the Fire TV Stick Lite you get the easiest, smartest access to the very best streaming services available, such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

Simply plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into any TV or monitor with a HDMI port and you're setup. And, thanks to the Fire TV Stick Lite coming with Amazon Alexa built in to its voice remote, you can search for and request shows, movies and services just with the power of your voice, too.

Music lovers will also enjoy the Fire TV Stick Lite as it also allows easy access to music streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify.

The Fire TV Stick Lite delivers Full HD 1080p picture quality, too, and this latest model comes with 50% more power than the previous Fire TV Stick release, meaning performance is rapid.

It's plug and play, too, meaning that even the most tech illiterate Christmas gift receivers will be able to install and use it.

And, speaking of Christmas gifts, this Fire TV Stick Lite will also be delivered before Christmas, with Amazon offering free delivery to all customers.

Here at T3 we think Fire TV Sticks work best when their owner is an Amazon Prime subscriber, as services like Prime Video and Amazon Music work perfectly with the streaming sticks.

