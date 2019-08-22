Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K gets fat discount in Amazon End of Summer Sale

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is here and there are fantastic deals dropping on TVs, laptops, headphones, smart home gadgetry, and much more. For anyone who has been looking to upgrade their TV experience with a quality streaming stick, easily the best deal of the bunch is this welcome discount to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is among the absolute best streaming sticks on the market today, with T3's own Duncan Bell noting that, "with support for 4K, with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and even Dolby Atmos audio, this inexpensive, voice controlled video streamer is one of the tech bargains of the year."

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | was £49.99 | now £39.99

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 20 per cent, a fact that sees its price fall from £49.99 to a very approachable £39.99. What makes this deal even better, though, is that it comes with completely free delivery in the UK. T3 awarded this streamer a maximum score on review of 5 stars, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer."View Deal

