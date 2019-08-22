Amazon End of Summer Sale: the Fitbit Versa has nothing on this cheap Garmin fitness band deal

The Windsor Half Marathon is six weeks away which gives you exactly the right amount of time to get ready for a race this long. And there is no better way to track your running efforts than getting a Garmin Forerunner 235, a beautiful running watch that has been discounted as part of the Amazon End of Summer Sale.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch on Amazon for £129.99, was £199.99, you save £70 – 35%

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is an ideal choice for amateur runners who take their running effort seriously. It tracks heart rate (wrist-based), gives you VO2 max readings and has integrated GPS so you can leave your phone home. It even gives you voice prompts as you go along so you can keep your pace better.

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch | Sale price £129.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £70 (35%)

This running watch has it all: wrist-based heart rate, built-in GPS, smart notifications and more. The Garmin Forerunner 235 estimates VO2 max, recovery time and predicts your race times for several distances when used with the heart rate. You can also receive audio prompts for lap times. Offer ends midnight 22 August!View Deal

Shop the Amazon End of Summer Sale

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch

Many beginner runners struggle with one thing: keeping the correct pace during their runs. The result is fatigue early on the run and the struggle to run even short distances without feeling out of breath.

Running watches like the Garmin Forerunner 235 can help you find the correct pace by monitoring your heart rate and VO2 max, a.k.a. maximum oxygen uptake. This shows you how much oxygen can you utilise during your exercises.

By knowing these, and coupled with the advanced workout plans found in the Garmin Connect app, the Garmin Forerunner 235 can make you a more efficient runner. Simple as that.

This running watch also has built in GPS so you can leave your phone behind when you go on your runs. Given how big they are nowadays, they most usually don't fit in any pockets and running with a bag is really not necessary now is it.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is also featured on our best running watch list.