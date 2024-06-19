Amazon drops trailer for new comedy – 8 years after controversial original movie

Fans of adults-only explicit comedies revolving mostly around puns involving food, rejoice! Sausage Party is nearly back – Amazon just showed off the first full trailer for the franchise's streaming return.

Eight years on from the animated movie that gave the world of Sausage Party its debut, we're now getting Sausage Party: Foodtopia, an eight-part series that continues its story and brings back most of the big cast members, too.

The series will start streaming on 11 July, in just a few weeks' time, and you can check out the trailer below to see if it's going to be everything you hoped:

In particular, that means Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Michael Cera return as Frank, Brenda and Barry respectively – the hot-dog-based stars of the show. However, Jonah Hill is notably absent.

Foodtopia is back in the world created in the movie, one where food is actually living and sentient, and doing its best to escape a fate being digested by humans. The show's trailer is (un)surprisingly R-rated and makes it really clear that we're going to get more puerile humour, visual punning, and sex jokes throughout – which will doubtless please anyone who enjoyed the original movie back in 2016.

Interestingly, that movie was a bit of a controversial one at release, at least in terms of its reception. It actually sits on a really respectable critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, at 82%, but audiences don't seem to have much fondness for le sausage. The audience score languishes at a much worse 50%, calling the levels of demand for the show into question.

That's echoed by some of the comments on the YouTube upload of the trailer, where the top-voted comment reads disdainfully: "I tried so hard to forget this exists." Another cuttingly remarks: "Literally no one asked for this".

So, Foodtopia might have an uphill struggle on its hands to win over anyone who wasn't fond of the movie. Although the good news is that Prime Video has plenty of other content for them to enjoy if it fails (check out what's available this month).

After all, the battle to be declared the best streaming service never really seems to end, and there's always another show to announce or a movie to add to your service without any notice. Whether that's to your sci-fi preference, or you like comedy animated food, there's something for everyone it seems...