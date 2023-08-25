Amazon cancels fan-favourite Chloe Grace Moretz series – and fans are not happy

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s been another subscription service fatality, and this time it’s popular Chloe Grace Moretz series - The Peripheral, which has been cancelled after just one season on Amazon Prime Video despite having been renewed for a second instalment.

Cancelling fan-favourite shows isn’t something that the best streaming services shy away from. Sources by Variety suggest that this time it’s all down to the actors' and writers' strikes which would have caused a huge gap between seasons. So instead of letting that happen, Amazon decided to axe the show completely.

Released in October 2022, The Peripheral is a 10-episode series based on a novel by William Gibson. It was created by Scott B Smith and produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. You can expect plenty of dystopian action with a blockbuster budget.

Set in 2032 rural America, The Peripheral is a science fiction drama that follows a VR user trialling a new game about 2099 London - it turns out not to be a game at all, but the actual future where her actions inadvertently affect her current life.

The series has divided opinions since it premiered on Prime Video - some hate it, but others are totally obsessed.

Since the news broke the people of Reddit have had a lot to say, mostly expressing their disappointment about the news. The general consensus seems to be that this series had a lot of good going for it and fans were massively looking forward to the next chapter of the story.

It comes in the same year that Prime Video pulled other popular watches like A League of Their Own and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But it’s not just Amazon making cuts this year, Netflix has ended Big Mouth, Sky has cancelled The Idol and Disney+ has cancelled Willow. It's looking likely that more shows will be axed, especially as the strikes don't seem to have an end in sight just yet.