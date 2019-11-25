Amazon Black Friday sale slashes the price of the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5

This is a very smoooooth Black Friday deal that's not to be missed. Are you fed up of shaving? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want an easy and lost-lasting way to remove unwanted body hair.
Whether it’s getting your legs ready for two weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required.
"What is an IPL machine?" I hear you asking… IPL stands for 'intense pulse light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair.
The Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every week first 4-12 weeks until skin is smooth and hair-free.
With different attachments for the body, face, bikini line and armpits, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area, and you can even be advised of the best energy setting for your skin tone to ensure the best results.
Braun suggests that you may need to top up every 4 to 8 weeks, which leaves plenty of time for you to enjoy your hair-free skin in the form of a big holiday or plenty of nights out before it starts growing back.
Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 | was
£599.99 | now £294.99 | save £305 at Amazon
Silk·expert Pro is Braun’s latest generation IPL. It automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone to ensure optimal balance between efficacy and safety for visible permanent hair removal. The fast IPL, it’s 2 times faster than previous Silk·expert 5: both lower legs can be treated in less than 5 minutes. It includes a precision head to tackle the smaller areas such as the face, bikini line or underarms.View Deal
