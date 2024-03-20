There's a huge deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra already

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has only been around for something like 10 minutes, but there's already a mega-deal on the flagship phone.

Amazon is listing the AI-powered handset SIM-free for just $1,149.99 – 12% off the usual retail price of $1,299.99.

That's for the 256GB model, which comes in Titanium Gray and has an included S Pen stylus. Other colors and styles are available in the Amazon Big Spring Sale too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 256GB, Titanium Gray: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Titanium%2Fdp%2FB0CMDL3H3P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $1,299.99 , now $1,149.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's S24 series – it sports next-level AI skills, including Google's Circle to Search feature, plus a titanium build for a truly premium feel.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512GB, Titanium Yellow: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Titanium%2Fdp%2FB0CMDNKZ92%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $1,419.99 , now $1,269.99 at Amazon

As with the 256GB model, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available with a healthy discount – no less than $150 off. You can get alternative color options here too.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Launched in February, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an exceptional phone – easily one of the best phones available to buy today.

Not only does its Titanium case feel great in the hand, there are a number of neat features exclusive to the device that make it a joy to use.

Samsung's Galaxy AI system is particularly noteworthy. A collection of different AI-powered tools, the technology helps you in so many different ways without feeling intrusive. For example, the S24 Ultra is the first phone to offer live language translation when making a call.

Plus, you get a whole suite of clever improvements to the camera app, that will make your photography look its best each and every time.

Indeed, there are so many great new features available on Samsung's latest flagship that other manufacturers are now scrabbling to catch up. So, it's a steal at the prices on offer during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.