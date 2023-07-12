5-star Beats Powerbeats Pro in-ears are amazing and this is the best price I've seen

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are ideal for wearing in the gym or on a run, and while they've been around for a few years now, they're still big favourites around these parts.

Now they tick even more boxes because, as part of Amazon Prime Day, they have been given a big discount, with up to 37% off the usual price.

You can get the black Powerbeats Pro for just £170.99. Considering they usually retail for £269.95, that's a great deal.

Two other colour variants are also available in the Prime Day sales - the ivory Powerbeats Pro are currently £179, while the navy Powerbeats Pro are £177.95.

Why we recommend the Beats Powerbeats Pro

As Beats is owned by Apple, the Beats Powerbeats Pro benefit greatly from sporting the Apple H1 audio chip. This not only allows them to be easily connected to an iPhone, iPad or other Apple device, it also drives the active noise cancelling technology and much more.

They also fully support Android and other Bluetooth devices, of course, and there are on-board controls on each earbud - which is rare for TWS headphones. You can change the volume using either hand, therefore.

The Powerbeats Pro also support Siri, which can either be triggered by voice - "Hey Siri" - or by a long press on each bud's button.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 9 hours, with the charging case expanding that to a full 24 hours. You get different eartip options in the box, and the earhook fits naturally around the back of the ear for a secure fit.

The buds are water and sweat resistant, so it doesn't mater how intense your workout is, or if it's raining when on your run.

Don't forget, you need to be member of Amazon Prime to get the deal, but it's easy to sign up and free for 30-days for new subscribers.