5-star Beats Powerbeats Pro in-ears are amazing and this is the best price I've seen

The Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are ideal for wearing in the gym or on a run, and while they've been around for a few years now, they're still big favourites around these parts.

Now they tick even more boxes because, as part of Amazon Prime Day, they have been given a big discount, with up to 37% off the usual price.

You can get the black Powerbeats Pro for just £170.99. Considering they usually retail for £269.95, that's a great deal.

Beats Powerbeats Pro (black): was £269.95, now £170.99 at Amazon
The Beats Powerbeats Pro were awarded five stars in our in-depth review, so they are among the best products we've tested on T3. They come with an earhook to keep them firmly in place while running or working out.

Two other colour variants are also available in the Prime Day sales - the ivory Powerbeats Pro are currently £179, while the navy Powerbeats Pro are £177.95.

Why we recommend the Beats Powerbeats Pro

As Beats is owned by Apple, the Beats Powerbeats Pro benefit greatly from sporting the Apple H1 audio chip. This not only allows them to be easily connected to an iPhone, iPad or other Apple device, it also drives the active noise cancelling technology and much more.

They also fully support Android and other Bluetooth devices, of course, and there are on-board controls on each earbud - which is rare for TWS headphones. You can change the volume using either hand, therefore.

The Powerbeats Pro also support Siri, which can either be triggered by voice - "Hey Siri" - or by a long press on each bud's button.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 9 hours, with the charging case expanding that to a full 24 hours. You get different eartip options in the box, and the earhook fits naturally around the back of the ear for a secure fit.

The buds are water and sweat resistant, so it doesn't mater how intense your workout is, or if it's raining when on your run.

Don't forget, you need to be member of Amazon Prime to get the deal, but it's easy to sign up and free for 30-days for new subscribers.

