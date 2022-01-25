Breath of the Wild and Smash Ultimate 40% off in amazing Nintendo Switch deal

Amazon has a number of extraordinarily good Nintendo Switch deals live, including some great offers surrounding the new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Breath of the Wild, Metroid Dread, and more. Something for every Nintendo fan.

The biggest standout of which is a two-game bundle featuring The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is 40% less than its usual price. Without a doubt, these are two of the platform's best games and should be taken advantage of before they sell out. These sorts of deals only come around once in a Blood Moon.

Outside of this, there's also an amazing deal that slashes 40% off the award-winning Metroid Dread as well as 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. We also have a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model deal with Metroid Dread bundle that saves 11%. Considering the new upgraded Nintendo machine has only been out a few months, this is still a decent saving.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was £119.98, now £71.00 at Amazon

This incredible Nintendo Switch game bundle brings together two of the system's best titles in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A killer deal.



Metroid Dread and Nintendo Switch Online Membership – 12 months: was £77.98, now £46.73 at Amazon

Another great bundle offers sci-fi action-adventure Metroid Dread, which follows bounty hunter Samus Aran in her latest mission. You also get a subscription to 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, allowing games to be played online as well as access to NES and SNES games.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model White and Metroid Dread: was £369.98, now £325.68 at Amazon

Finally, we have a terrific bundle with the new Nintendo Switch – Model and the fantastic Metroid Dread, giving you everything you need to start playing the best games today.

Why you should buy these Nintendo Switch deals

With Nintendo products rarely ever dropping in price, this is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on some top hardware and games. Speaking from personal experience, Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are two of my favourite games for the system, both giving me hundreds of hours of great gameplay.

You also don't have to look far to find that this feeling is synonymous across the industry at large, be that from critics or fans. With Breath of the Wild 2 expected sometime in 2022, it's the perfect time to jump in and get caught up on what is one of the best games of the last decade. Similarly, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the best roster of any fighting game ever, including the likes of Mario, Pikachu, Sonic, Cloud, Sora , Minecraft Steve, Banjo-Kazooie, Solid Snake, Pac-Man and an incredible 80 more playable characters. Insanity!