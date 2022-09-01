Amazfit's new affordable smartwatch range is after Apple, Fitbit, and basically everyone else

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazfit has always been famous for offering affordable smartwatch alternatives to big-ticket rivals such as Apple and Fitbit. The company's latest offerings, which were announced at IFA 2022 in Berlin, include a trio of wearables, namely the GTR 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini.

Amazfit says that the new watches feature "industry-leading circularly-polarised GPS antenna technology" that "enables high-precision positioning", advanced sports features, and large HD AMOLED displays - all packed into 'stylish' designs. If you're after cheap smartwatches or in need of a new fitness tracker – and can't afford a new Apple Watch/Fitbit – the below wearables might be a good option for you.

Amazfit GTR 4 (Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 – Smart smartwatches for less

Amazfit claims that the GTR 4 and GTS 4 are the industry's first smartwatches to include dual-band circularly-polarised GPS antenna technology, "bringing high positioning signal strength even in 'complex environments." And although we aren't sure what 'circularly-polarised' means, smartwatches with multi-band GNSS systems are available on the market already.

Nevertheless, Amazfit's newly upgraded GPS technology supports five satellite systems and allows wearers to track their movements in real-time. The company says the technology will support six satellite systems after future firmware updates. Better still, the watches will also soon support importing a route file from the Zepp App, which can be navigated in real-time directly on the watch.

Amazfit GTS 4 (Image credit: Amazfit)

The optical heart rate sensor has also been updated: the new BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is said to collect 33% more data than the previous generation. Combined with the watches’ upgraded heart rate tracking algorithm, potential signal interference caused by arm movement during exercise is greatly reduced, resulting in heart rate tracking almost on-par with heart rate monitors – or so Amazfit claims.

The Amazfit GTR 4 can last for 14 days with typical usage. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 also packs a powerful battery that can last over one week with typical usage. Both watches have Alexa Voice Assistant built-in, as well as music storage and stand-alone music playback hands-free workouts. There is even a built-in speaker and the ability to broadcast real-time sports mode data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user’s Bluetooth headphones.

As for physical specs, the Amazfit GTS 4 has a thickness of 9.9 mm and weighs 27 grams, with an aluminium alloy middle frame and "exquisite gemstone-style" navigation crown. The fashion-conscious device features a 1.75” HD AMOLED display with a 72.8% screen-to-body ratio and 341 PPI resolution.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini (Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini – Small watch with big AMOLED display

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features an ultra-light design, 24-hour health monitoring, over 120 sports modes and a large 1.65" HD colour display with a high resolution of 336 x 384 pixels and 309 PPI. It also has battery life, with a capacity of 270 mAh, for up to 15 days without charging with typical usage and up to 45 days in battery saver mode.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will launch globally on 1 September 2022 with pricing starting from €200 (approx. £173/$200/AU$293). In Germany (opens in new tab) (retailer link) and Poland, pre-sale starts on 2 September 2022, and they will be available to buy on 12 September in Germany and 16 September in Poland, followed by Spain, Italy, France, the UK and more countries and regions worldwide from mid-September through to October 2022.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is priced starting from €99.99 (approx. £86/$100/AU$147) and is now available in Germany (opens in new tab) (retailer link) and will be available soon in other countries and regions. For more info, visit Amazfit UK (opens in new tab) or the brand's global site (opens in new tab) today.