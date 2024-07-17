Altec Lansing's Hydra 2.0 speakers are "everythingproof"

Quick Summary Altec Lansing's new Hydra 2.0 speakers are shockproof as well as water and dust resistant. There are nine models but for now the launch is US-only.

Altec Lansing has unveiled the second generation of its Hydra speaker range, which it promises are "everythingproof". The nine models in the range cover all the bases from affordable portables to powerful party speakers, and there's even a speaker you can attach to your jetski.

By "everythingproof" Altec Lansing means that the speakers are shockproof as well as water and dust resistance; some models are waterproof and float, and the firm's party sync feature enables you to connect more than 100 speakers simultaneously.

For now this is a US-only launch with prices ranging from $24.99 to $149.99, but we'd expect a UK launch shortly.

Altec Lansing Hydra 2.0 speakers: what's available?

In addition to expanding the range Altec Lansing has also taken the opportunity to refresh the Hydra speakers' design and to introduce some new colours. Many feature built-in magnets that enable you to stick them to metal surfaces indoors or out, and there are carabiners and bungee cords for attaching the speakers to everything from backpacks to the back of pick-up trucks.

The new speakers are:

HydraMini 2.0 , a super-portable Bluetooth speaker that promises double the battery life of its predecessor;

HydraMotion 2.0, a cylindrical speaker designed to be mounted to a bike, motorbike or jetski;

a cylindrical speaker designed to be mounted to a bike, motorbike or jetski; HydraJolt 2.0, designed to pair 100-plus speakers and with built-in multicolour LEDs and magnets;

designed to pair 100-plus speakers and with built-in multicolour LEDs and magnets; HydraBlast 2.0 , the longest lasting speaker in the range with 24 hours of playtime and Qi wireless charging;

, the longest lasting speaker in the range with 24 hours of playtime and Qi wireless charging; HydraBoom 2.0 , a bass-forward speaker with higher output power and the same party sync the HydraJolt;

, a bass-forward speaker with higher output power and the same party sync the HydraJolt; and HydraShock 2.0, the flagship of the range with the HydraBlast's quick charging, the HydraBook's bass and the HydraBoom's party sync and LEDs.

The new speakers are available from participating retailers now.