Alfa Romeo's first EV is a triple-motor, £1.5m supercar

Alfa Romeo has announced a surprise new supercar, and it can be bought with either a V6 engine or three electric motors.

Inspired by the gorgeous 33 Stradale from 1967, the new car is full of retro styling, from the swooping exterior to the stripped-back cabin complete with leather door-pulls instead of handles and anodised aluminium switchgear.

Limited to just 33 examples and priced from €1.7m (£1.46m) plus tax, the new 33 Stradale can be ordered with either an engine or electric drivetrain. The former is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine producing over 620 horsepower and an evolution of the 2.9-litre motor of Alfa’s Giulia Quadrifoglio super saloon. We also suspect the engine is closely related to that of the Maserati MC20.

(Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

Alternatively, 33 Stradale customers can ask Alfa Romeo for an electric version. This model is powered by a triple-motor system producing over 750 horsepower, Alfa says, and with a range of around 280 miles. The company says both versions of its new supercar have a top speed of 207 mph and can accelerate to 62 mph in under three seconds.

As you’d expect from a £2m supercar (after tax), the 33 Stradale uses a carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium front and rear subframes. It will be built by Milan-based coachbuilder Touring Superleggera, so you can expect to see plenty of customisation options available, and as befitting any Italian supercar it has vertically-hinged butterfly doors.

(Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

Inside, the cabin is a lesson in simplicity. The steering wheel has no buttons, dials switches or touch pads at all,while the dashboard has an infotainment display that can be folded away when not in use. Below that are a set of beautiful aluminium switches that look like they’ll surely move like those of an expensive camera. Further buttons are mounted to the ceiling, aeroplane-style, and leather pulls are fitted instead of door handles.

Alfa isn’t saying much about the optional electric drivetrain of the 33 Stradale, other than it uses three motors to split power between the front and rear axles.

(Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

It will surely borrow components from other brands in the Stellantis group, in a bid to keep costs under control, and we can’t help wondering how many of the 33 buyers will tick the EV box. It surely won’t be many, given this is as much Alfa’s final internal-combustion supercar as it is its first EV.

All 33 examples have already been sold, with deliveries to begin in December 2024 and production to end at some point in 2026.