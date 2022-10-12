Adidas opens new London store with top athletes and free-to-participate events

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Friday, on 14 October 2022, Adidas will launch its new store at Battersea Power Station, "re-inventing the retail experience by placing the community at heart", the brand says. The ‘Home of Sport’ concept fuses Adidas' expertise in sports with local community groups, forming a community hub with engaging fitness sessions that will showcase how sport can "empower daily life."

To celebrate the launch, Adidas will be hosting a series of immersive programmes and events for the public across the weekend at the newly restored Battersea Power Station. The ‘Adidas Empower Station’ pop-up will provide local consumers and fitness fanatics with the opportunity to attend and take part in a range of engaging events and activities.

Some of the many enets happening this weekend (Image credit: Adidas)

Talks, classes, and meet and greets will take place with top Adidas athletes, including Max Whitlock, Jazmin Sawyers, Lauren Rowles and Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, who will "shine a spotlight on the power that sport has to change lives." Following this, a variety of classes will take place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 October, including a Power Talk and Yoga class with Paralympic athlete Livvy Breen and boxer Richard Riakporhe and a unique HIIT session hosted by Soul Sisters and special guests Lauren Rowles and Lauren Steadman.

The store will play host to further events spanning three weeks until 6 November following the opening weekend. This includes a resource guide of content that focuses on the positive effects of exercise to encourage the next generation of fitness enthusiasts. Content will be available on adiClub (opens in new tab) to Adidas members. Events for opening weekend at Battersea Power Station are free, and all attendees will receive a goodie bag for taking part. To get involved, participants must first sign up for adiClub. For further information or to sign up, click here (opens in new tab).