A splashing deal: Hyrdow knocks $400 off this top rowing machine

Hydrow may have only entered the rowing machine market just under a decade ago, but ever since their models have held a top spot in our best rowing machine guide, thanks to their sturdy, yet quiet construction, and water-like experience. The Hydrow Pro Rower is one of the brand’s top magnetic rowers, with a stunning design and immersive workouts, and right now you can save $400 on it, thanks to this cracking deal.

Rowing machines are one of the best pieces of cardio kit if you're after a full-body workout, that's also low-impact and gentle on your joints. It will work up a sweat, and burn calories as a result, but it's also excellent for strengthening our muscles too, as it works a whopping 86% of the major muscles in our body.

Hydrow Pro Rower: was $2195, now $1795 This elite rowing machine is packed with over 5,000 immersive workouts filmed in over 100 locations and led by top athletes and Olympians. Save $400 on it now!

As you can see from the picture, the Hydrow Pro Rower is a beautiful piece of kit, equipped with a 22-inch screen so that you can follow on the water workouts led by Olympians and athletes. The screen also pivots though, so that you can take part in off the rower workouts too, from yoga to circuit training. You can also sync the Pro Rower to your fitness tracker so that you can easily keep track of your workout performance and metrics, like heart rate data. Plus, the Hydrow Storage Kit makes storing this rower even more compact, helping you save on space.

This isn't the only deal Hydrow currently have on. The Hydrow Wave has also been reduced from $1695 to $1495 , which we also gave five-stars in our T3 review. These offers have been put on specifically for 4th July though, so don't let them row away!