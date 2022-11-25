A clean sweep of the best Black Friday robot vacuum cleaner deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re too busy or simply too lazy to be vacuuming using the Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner you can lay your hands on, maybe you need a robot vacuum cleaner to do the dirty work for you. As you can see in our excellent guide to the Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner, there are plenty of great models to choose from and many of these models are going for a song during the Black Friday sales.

You can make a robot vac clean every single day or even three times a day if you prefer and they will never ever complain. With most models, all you’ll have to do is empty their tiny dust bins after every one or two cleaning sessions. Alternatively, buy a model with a self-emptying bin system so you don’t need to do anything at all for about a month. Actually, if you have any pets in the home, we would always advise opting for a robot vac with automatic bin emptying because pet hair fills most robots tiny bins very, very quickly and you will be forced into emptying the bin on such a regular basis that you may start to curse the day you bought one.

Robot vacs are really easy to use. In fact, these little floor-level grafters not only map your home very accurately, they also let you specify which part of the map is which, so you can dispatch your robot pal to clean a specific room or a collection of rooms.

Moreover, they all have cliff sensors on board so they won’t fall down a flight of stairs and most models can be programmed to set off on preselected schedules. Some models use LiDAR navigation, others use front-mounted cameras to see where they’re going and some of the fancier models use both LiDAR and cameras to provide a fully integrated floor cleaning service with extraordinarily detailed room mapping.

Believe us, once you’ve embraced the power of autonomous AI robotics, there’s no turning back because, left to their own devices, these handy home helpers really do keep both hard floor and carpeted rooms in tip-top condition while you get on with living life.

We’ve scoured the interweb for some of the best Black Friday robot vac deals and alighted on this sextet of sterling contenders. If you’re really lucky you may even discover that some of the prices listed below have dropped even further since publication.

These are the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals going right now

(opens in new tab) Ultenic D5s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop was £269.99 now £159 (opens in new tab)

If you don’t have loads of hairy pets knocking about the house, this top-value hybrid vac-and-mop will do the job of both vacuuming and mopping – for just £159. We’ll repeat that in case you thought it was a mistake. £159 for a robot vac that vacuums and mops at the same time. That’s about £100 less than most manual cordless hand vacs. You might quite reasonably think this deal is too good to be true but we’ve tested two or three Ultenic models in the past and we have no beef with them.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba S9+ was £1,299 now £889.00 (opens in new tab) Although it’s been on the market for a few years now, the S9+ is still considered the flagship model in the ever-increasing iRobot range. This sterling workhorse has wider brush bars than practically anything else on the market and massive suction for dealing with most types of carpet and hard floors, but it’s always been out of the price range for most buyers. Until now. Read our review of the iRobot Roomba S9+ (opens in new tab) if you need any further convincing.

(opens in new tab) EUFY RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner was £549.99 now £399 (opens in new tab)

We really rate EUFY vac bots in general so when this researcher saw this model with integrated wet mop and a really cool-looking self-emptying bin system going for just £399 I fell off my chair. And you will too once you see it go to work. The LR30 Hybrid+ uses LiDAR navigation for accurate mapping in all lighting conditions and it comes with one of the most attractive charging stations-cum-waste disposal units on the market. £399 for all this is one hell of a deal.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba J7+ was £899 now £619 (opens in new tab) If you want a reliable extremely well endowed robot vac that performs superbly well on all floor types, this is the model for you. iRobot is one of the biggest and best players in this market so you can be sure the J7+ will carry on running for years without any issues. This model also comes with a stylish self-emptying Clean Base charging station. Check out our review of the iRobot Roomba J7+ (opens in new tab) for more information.

(opens in new tab) EUFY RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner was £449 now £284 (opens in new tab) Here’s another well-received EUFY robot vac that’s seen a massive price reduction of 165 British smackers. This model comes with four levels of power but we suggest using Max mode for the most effective results. It naturally features a drop sensor to stop it from falling down stairs and, unusually, the wherewithal to control it like an RC car using the app. For the new low price, this model is well worth a punt.