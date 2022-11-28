75-inch Samsung 4K HDR QLED TV deal instantly looks a Cyber Monday bargain

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you like watching movies and live sports then upgrading your home cinema setup with one of the best 75-inch TVs makes perfect sense, as the level of immersion they deliver is really high.

And if you can partner a very large screen size with an advanced panel technology, such as OLED, QLED or miniLED, then you're going to take your viewing experience to an incredibly high level of quality.

Which is why this huge £421 Cyber Monday discount on the Samsung 75-inch Q60B QLED 4K HDR Smart TV is well worth checking out in our opinion.

View the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K HDR TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The suite of advanced technology that this TV delivers is staggering, with it coming equipped with a Quantum Dot Ultra HD display, Quantum HDR imaging, Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking, a 4K upscaler, full Smart TV user interface, Dual LED contrast, Motion Xcelerator fame compensator, and a Super Ultrawide GameView with GameBar features for enhanced gaming.

Here are the full details of the offer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B QLED 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: was £1,619 , now £1,198 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The awesome Samsung Q60B QLED 4K HDR TV in its huge 75-inch panel size is reduced by £421 down to £1,198 at Amazon right now, with free delivery also included. If you need a home cinema upgrade then this is absolutely worth considering, as it hits really hard for movies and live sports especially.

What makes QLED technology so desirable to have on your TV is that, unlike LED, QLED features a quantum dot layer that is sandwiched between the traditional LED layers of the screen. This extra quantum dot layer increases colour accuracy and brightness across the screen, leading to punchier images with enhanced vibrance and more subtle, natural tones.

We take deal hunting incredibly seriously here at T3, which is why we've used the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) to check this TV's price history. And, we're happy to confirm that, thanks to this deal, this TV is now selling at Amazon for its cheapest ever price.

If the Q60B is out of reach, consider the 75-inch Samsung AU7110 instead

If a 75-inch screen is your priority but your budget can't stretch to the 75-inch Q60B above, then we suggest you also check out the Samsung AU7110 in its 75-inch panel sizing, which thanks to a Cyber Monday price cut is available today for £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The Samsung AU7110 doesn't have QLED screen tech, just LED, so you're not getting quite as good/bright images on it, but the TV's Crystal Image Processor does deliver good visuals and, crucially, this TV does so on a big scale.

The AU7110 series is also available in multiple other panel sizes, too, ranging from 43 inches up to 85, so if you want something smaller or bigger than a 75-inch screen, then be sure to check out the full range.

If you're shopping for a TV upgrade you should also consider OLED, too

Today there is one other major QLED panel type rival, OLED, which as we note in T3's best OLED TVs buying guide, offers truly superb levels of brightness and contrast. At the price point you'd be shopping at above, OLED is definitely on the cards, too, with excellent OLED panels like the LG C2 OLED available – although admittedly not at same 75-inch panel sizing.

Today's best prices on the LG C2 OLED can be viewed below.