75-inch QLED TV for under £1,000? Don't mind if I do

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is almost over, but there is still time to snag a great deal. This time of year is great for picking up new technology, as you'll often find incredible bargains not available at other times.

That's exactly what we've found for you today, with a 75-inch TV that even packs in a QLED display – and all for less than £1,000! It's a Hisense E7K Pro model, and even has a lot of credentials to make for a fantastic gaming TV.

Pick up this Hisense 75-inch TV right now for just £999 on Amazon.

Hisense QLED Gaming TV: was £1,499 , now £999 at Amazon

Save £500 on this 75-inch QLED TV. This Hisense model offers a host of extra credentials for gamers, too, making it perfect for putting your favourite titles on the big screen.

That's a whole lot of TV for the money. Not only are you getting a gargantuan 75-inch panel, you're getting one with QLED technology and a 4k resolution built-in.

That should ensure bright, vivid colours and crisp contrast. You'll be able to put your favourite movies and TV shows from the best streaming services on the truly big screen, and enjoy sumptuous detail and clarity.

This model also doubles up as an effective gaming TV. You'll get a 144Hz refresh rate, with GameMode Pro and UltraMotion to ensure smooth motion. That sounds perfect for graphically demanding titles, where it's crucial to stay up to date with the action.

You'll find four HDMI ports on the side, with a duo of HDMI 2.1 options and a pair of HDMI 2.0 options. That's joined by a pair of USB-A ports, two antenna ports and a whole lot more to boot.

Users will even find Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certified credentials here. Plus, with a built-in subwoofer as part of a 2.1 sound system, you'll have access to top notch audio without needing any external devices.

As mentioned though, you'll need to act fast to secure this one. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is ending today, and this great price is likely to disappear with it.