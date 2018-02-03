6 ways to spring clean and declutter your house to make it a home again

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the internet. Fear not, T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need – no matter what it is.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best tips to get your house tidy so you can relax feeling right at home. This doesn’t have to mean you need to spring clean until your hands bleed, not with the right kit. There are plenty of gadget wonders that can make the job of getting clean and tidy easier than ever, here are some of the best.

1. Upgrade your vacuum cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners have been around for a decade now, and they still suck.

Suck, you see? Get it? They're vacuum cleaners! They suck stuff up! Eh, I can't work with this audience.

What they generally deliver is at-best adequate cleaning, a lot of irritation, and an overall feeling that while a bit of your time and labour is being saved, another part of it is being taken up with rescuing your robot from under the wardrobe, and cleaning up the bits it's missed.

The best robot vacuum cleaner 2018

2. Steam clean your surfaces

Whether it's a steam floor cleaner or a multi-purpose handheld steam cleaner, finding the best one can be tricky. Luckily we've listed some of the best.

Five years ago you'd be lucky to find one outside of a commercial cleaning firm, but steam cleaners are now the latest must-have home helper. Forget the antiquated mop and bucket, steam cleaners can tackle everything from wall tiles and hobs to wooden floors and bathroom suites eliminating dirt, bacteria and grease with every high pressure pass.

Best steam cleaner 2018: the easy way to clean and sterilise floors, surfaces and everything else

3. Try a cordless vac

Let’s cut to the chase, vacuuming can be right pain in the aris. It’s not so much the pushing and pulling bit, it’s the awkward cable you have to keep unplugging from room to room. The same cable that always seems to snag on something out of sight in the hallway – like the skinny, top-heavy plinth on which you ill advisably placed your late grandmother’s priceless vase.

Clearly, the best solution to this vexing inconvenience is to get a cordless vac, so you can get the job done quicker and get on with more enjoyable things sooner.

A win/win situation.

Best cordless vacuum 2018: easier cleaning for your carpets and hard floors

4. Get a new iron

Iron-ically, thanks to canny marketing and shifting attitudes, ironing is now something blokes are more than happy to boast about doing.

Today’s modern gent wants to look sharp, and his trusty iron is on hand to help. The modern iron is sleek, powerful, and either adorned with lots of inexplicable buttons and knobs, or totally lacking in them, because the iron does all the thinking for you.

Best iron 2018: steam irons to flatten the living hell out of furrowed garments

5. Clean your windows with a window vac

Let’s face it, cleaning your windows is a job you’d rather forget about. It’s annoying and time-consuming. Fast forward to the 21st century and there’s a new kid on the block. Drop your watered down vinegar and your bit of kitchen towel and pick up your battery powered window vacuum cleaner instead.

Window vacs have been built to remove the fine dirt and dust from your window using any window cleaning spray, resulting in a streak-free finish. They're also great for removing condensation from windows.

The best window vacuum cleaners 2018: banish smears and condensation

6. Tidy up the garden

Don’t stop indoors on your spring clean. It’s one thing hacking away at your overgrown hedges, trees and shrubbery but another when you’re then faced with an unwieldy pile of branches, twigs, leaves and other garden detritus that somehow needs to be disposed of.

You could spend ages snipping all the twigs and branches to a manageable size for disposal in the green waste bin or at your local council dump. Or you could invest in the best garden shredder.