55-inch Hisense 4K HDR QLED TV price just dropped to £429 ahead of Christmas

If you're in the market for a 4K HDR TV ahead of Christmas for under £500 then this large 55-inch QLED model from Hisense looks well worth checking out.

That's because the 55-inch Hisense 4K HDR QLED TV has fallen in price to £429 at Amazon.

View the 55-inch Hisense 4K HDR QLED TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is not just a large TV either, but one that comes with QLED screen panel tech, which means brighter images with more accurate colours than LED TVs. It also comes with Hisense's Smart TV interface for easy access to streaming apps like Netflix and Disney Plus.

The Hisense TV also comes with DTS Virtual X premium audio post-processing and DTS Virtual for simulated 7.1 surround sound, a dedicated Game Mode feature that drops image latency and reduces input lag, and has Amazon's smart assistant Alexa built-in, too.

Basically, it's a lot of TV for £429. Here are the full details.

Hisense's large 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV is now available for £429. This TV also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in and a Smart TV interface for easy access to streaming apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. While the QLED panel tech means you get brighter images with enhanced colour over standard LED TVs. This TV's discounted price has been matched at Argos (opens in new tab), AO.com (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab), too.

T3 spends a lot of time reviewing and rating TVs, and especially the best TVs under £500, a buying guide in which Hisense features a lot. Indeed, an almost identical smaller, older model Hisense QLED TV is currently our number one choice (available right now for £438 at Amazon (opens in new tab)).

We'd recommend any shopper to ensure they browse our guide before making any purchase, but there's no doubt that the TV on offer here offers excellent bang for your buck and, for this spend, ticks every box in our opinion.

If you like the idea of a new TV for Christmas but, actually, can afford a bit more than £500 on your upgrade, then be sure to also check out T3's best TVs and best OLED TVs buying guides, for even more mid-range and high-end choices.

If you're shopping for a cheap TV don't forget about the Samsung AU7100

One of the other best cheap TV ranges we think people looking for an affordable 4K HDR TV upgrade should shop right now is the Samsung AU7100 series. This TV series has a wide range of panel sizes on offer, from 43 inches right up to 85 inches, and is well worth scoping out, especially as many of its TVs are also discounted right now ahead of Christmas. You can see today's best prices on the AU7100 series below.