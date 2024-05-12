5 natural cleaning products you can make at home

Now that the warmer is approaching, there's no better time to start a deep spring clean of your home before friends and family start to visit. The cleaning products you go for will vary, but has anyone ever told you that it's just as easy to clean your inside space with natural ingredients?

In a world where everyone is increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, the need for eco-friendly cleaning solutions has never been higher. With this in mind, we spoke to Melissa Caverly, founder of Imagine Maids, who shared her recipes for five natural products that can be easily created at home.

Keep reading to find out what they are, and how you can make them from the comfort of your own kitchen.

1. Glass cleaner

This homemade glass cleaner provides streak-free shine on windows, mirrors, and glass surfaces. Rubbing alcohol and vinegar effectively cut through grease and grime, leaving surfaces sparkling clean.

Ingredients:

Water

Rubbing alcohol

White vinegar

Instructions:

Combine one part water with one part rubbing alcohol and add a tablespoon of white vinegar in a spray bottle. Shake well to mix the ingredients thoroughly.

2. Degreaser / disinfectant

This citrus-infused vinegar solution serves as a powerful degreaser and disinfectant. The natural acids in citrus fruits offer a powerful boost to disinfection, making them invaluable allies in your journey to a cleaner, healthier home.

Ingredients:

Citrus peels (lemon, orange, grapefruit)

White vinegar

Instructions:

Fill a jar with citrus peels and cover them with white vinegar. Let it sit for a few weeks in a cool, dark place to infuse. Afterwards, strain the liquid and transfer it to a spray bottle for use.

3. All-purpose cleaner

This all-purpose cleaner effectively tackles dirt and grime on various surfaces around the home, including countertops, sinks, and floors. Vinegar's acidic properties help to disinfect, while water dilutes it for safe and effective cleaning.

Ingredients:

Water

White vinegar

Essential oils (optional)

Instructions:

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Add a few drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent if desired. Shake well before each use.

4. Wood polish

This homemade wood polish both cleans wooden surfaces and also nourishes and restores their natural shine. The olive oil moisturises the wood, while the acidic properties of lemon juice help remove filth, leaving the wood looking revitalised.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Mix two parts olive oil and one part lemon juice in a bowl. Dip a soft cloth into the mixture and apply it to wooden surfaces, rubbing it gently in circular motions. Allow it to sit for a few minutes, then buff the wood with a clean, dry cloth to bring out its natural shine.

5. Stain remover

This baking soda scrub is an effective stain remover for fabrics, lifting and absorbing stains such as food spills, grease marks, and sweat stains. Baking soda helps to break down stains while also deodorising fabrics, leaving them fresh and clean.

Ingredients:

Baking soda

Water

Instructions:

Mix two parts baking soda and one part water to form a paste with a thick consistency. Apply the paste to stained fabrics and scrub gently using a sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with water.

