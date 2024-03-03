5 must-watch new TV shows on Netflix, AppleTV+, Prime Video and Disney+ this March

We love movies here at T3, but there's something so satisfying about finding a TV series that just gets you. Being able to dive into an extended story and spend longer than two hours or so with characters you're invested in can make for some incredible art.

Whether it's a sitcom or tense drama, the best TV shows can get you counting down the hours till you next get the chance to watch another episode, or consuming the entire thing in one glorious sitting.

March looks to have plenty in store for us too, with high-profile shows releasing across the best streaming services. Here are our five top picks of completely new shows that might become your new favourite.

1. Dead Hot (Prime Video)

A brand new comedy thriller that launched on March 1st. Dead Hot comes from the mind of Charlotte Coben, daughter of Harlan Coben and seems suitably twisty and turny.

The Guardian describes it as "Skins meets Queer as Folk" and that seems like a very original combination. We follow Jess and Elliot (Vivian Opara and Bilal Hasna) five years after the disappearance of Elliot's former boyfriend, and Jess' sister - Peter.

With Elliot finally moving on to someone new, something goes wrong and the two decide that they need answers.

2. The Gentlemen (Netflix)

From Guy Ritchie comes an episodic spin-off of the movie of the same name. Despite the shared name, this Netflix series is a brand new story starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario as well as Vinne Jones and Giancarlo Esposito.

James plays Eddie, a well-to-do young man who inherits his late father's lush country estate. However, he soon discovers it's also home to a large scale drug production scheme. Unable to convince them to leave, he sets about trying to make them, by fair means or foul.

Expect shootouts, swearing and a wild ride, with a twisted sense of humour along the way. We're excited and will definitely be tuning in on March 7th.

3. Renegade Nell (Disney+)

A brand new series from the esteemed creator of Happy Valley, Sally Wainwright arrives on March 29th on DIsney+.

Renegade Nell follows the title character (played by Derry Girls alum Louisa Harland) a young lady in the 18th century accused of murder and forced to go on the run. She soon becomes a notorious highwayman but after an encounter with a magical spirit leaves her with extraordinary powers she realises life has bigger plans for her.

4. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+)

You wait ages for a highwayman and two come along at once! Available from the 1st of March, this is a very silly affair starring The Mighty Boosh's Noel Fielding. Playing the title character, he is the leader of the "Essex Gang" of rogues and scoundrels on the run from "Thief Taker" Jonathan Wild (Hugh Bonneville).

Apple has a good record of British comedy productions with both Trying and Ted Lasso enjoying big success on the service. This is a more surreal affair but could be worth a look.

5. Shogun (Disney+/Hulu)

Ok, so the first two episodes were released last week but the majority of Shogun will be released across March. This is a superbly realised, big-budget adaptation of James Clavell's iconic 1975 novel.

Graphic and unforgiving, this is a series with the potential to fill a Game of Thrones shaped hole in your life. With the passing of the Taiko, 1600s era Japan is under the control of five warrior lords until his heir comes of age. When a ship full of European sailors washes up, including ace boat pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) the political battle ramps up a gear.