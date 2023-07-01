5 football shows to keep you going until next season

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fellow football fans, I feel your pain. It seems like a long way until the start of the next Premier League season. While we do have the transfer window and the Women's World Cup to enjoy, there just isn't enough of the beautiful game on our screens right now. That's where streaming comes in.

Whether your side had a campaign to remember or seemed unable to pass it five yards, these are the best football shows across the best streaming services. And next season, It's gonna be your year.

1. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Image credit: Apple)

This is your weekly reminder that Ted Lasso (one of the biggest shows on television) exists, and is absolutely brilliant. After the third and supposedly final series ended this year, it's a great time to start binging this Apple TV series, and you won't have to wait for weekly episodes. With 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, you don't have to take my word for it either.

Jason Sudeikis stars as the titular American coach who knows nothing about"football" (don't worry he soon learns not to use the 'S' word) who is drafted in to manage West London Premier League strugglers Richmond FC. It's hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure with infectious positivity and cameos from some of the biggest names in football (Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola and many more).

2. The English Game (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Footy meets Bridgerton in this limited series created by Julian Fellowes (the mind behind Downton Abbey). If you've got a partner or family that aren't too fussed about football, this is a great middle ground.

The primary plot follows the early days of the FA Cup as an amateur competition and the class divide between the gentlemen scholars in London and the factory teams in the North East of England with the first professional players starting to emerge. If you've started to see the FA Cup as a distraction from Premier League and European football, then this series will give you a newfound appreciation. There's also plenty of off the pitch action, romance and drama to enjoy.

3. All or Nothing (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Following a different team each time, this documentary series offers an unparalleled look into top-level football. While there are series on the Brazil national team and Italian side Juventus, it is the Premier League ones that have had the biggest draw. Fans of Arsenal, Man City or Tottenham should watch their side's story first, but if you have to pick one to follow go for Spurs.

Narrated by Tom Hardy, the story of Tottenham's 19/20 season is a must-watch. Jose Mourinho has always been box office and in this series, he is undoubtedly the main character. This was a dramatic season on and off the pitch for Spurs and while it's great to see inside the minds of the likes of Harry Kane, there's a certain dark intrigue (or joy if you're an Arsenal fan) to what was ultimately a doomed season. It's almost like Heart Of Darkness with added Hugo Lloris.

4. Welcome to Wrexham (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: FX/Disney Plus)

It may sound like an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney did actually buy Welsh minnows Wrexham. What's even more unbelievable is they now have legions of American fans, with some of their FA Cup games even being shown live stateside on ESPN.



This documentary series follows their bizarre acquisition of the club and the struggles to get it out of the National League and into the EFL. Of course two of Hollywood's funniest actors bring humour to what is already an unbelievable situation, but especially compared to the glamour of All or Nothing this is real football. It's also a tale of a small town that needed something to bring it together. This story is still in progress too with Wrexham now set for their first League 2 season in years.

5. Sunderland 'Til I Die (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another documentary, but arguably more of a tragedy. Sunderland 'Til I Die is the tale of a town's descent into despair following the harrowing story of what was one of the worst-run football clubs in the country.

Having just been relegated from the Premier League, the club is desperate to get back to the promised land, but with a disinterested owner and severe budget cuts to be introduced, things go from bad to worse.

We are constantly grounded by the plights of fans in Sunderland who sacrifice so much to support a team that constantly underperforms, but there is also real effort made to humanise the players. Goalkeeper Jason Steele, now Premier League Brighton's first-choice and midfielder Jonny Williams' moves to the club are particularly heartbreaking. But then, from the ashes, something special starts to happen...