5 feel-good movies to watch this Easter on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon

Well congrats everyone, we've all made it through another Winter, it's now Easter which means school holidays and the arrival of Spring. You won't necessarily want to watch something with eggs or rabbits in but Easter is a great time to find something to wrap around you like a cinematic sweater and put a spring in your step for the lighter evenings.

We've scoured the best streaming services to bring you five of the best feel-good movies you can watch right now. Here we go.

1. Little Miss Sunshine

Arguably the ultimate feel-good film, Little Miss Sunshine is guaranteed to put a smile on all but the most hardened of faces. Abigail Breslin plays the titular character, a young girl who simply wants to compete at a beauty pageant and the whole family come on a road trip in their yellow camper van.

The family (played by a truly brilliant ensemble cast including Steve Carrell, Toni Colette, Greg Kinnear and Alan Arkin) are all facing their own struggles. But even in bleak circumstances they are all united by Olive's dream and you can't help but root for them as everything seems to go wrong. Hilarious, heartbreaking and then oh-so uplifting.



Little Miss Sunshine is streaming on Disney+ (UK) and Hulu (US).

2. Palm Springs

A superb entry in the Groundhog Day style timeloop genre starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Miloti, Palm Springs is one of the funniest romcoms of the last ten years.

Set at a wedding in a desert retreat, Samberg plays Nyles, a man who has lived the same day over and over again. He hits it off with Sarah (Miloti) who then herself becomes trapped in the same loop. The only two people who can remember the day repeating itself, they find solace in one another and cause all kinds of trouble, knowing that none of it really matters. So of course, they fall for each other,



Palm Springs is streaming on Amazon Prime Video (UK) and Hulu (US)

3. Remember the Titans

A powerful and inspirational film that will remind any viewer of their school days, Remember the Titans is a true story that seems almost unbelievable. Denzel Washington is coach Boone, the inspirational leader of the first non-segregated high-school football team in Alexandria (Virginia).

To say the town is unhappy would be an understatement. Boone is met with contempt, threats and even physical violence but after the players put aside their differences and focus on what unites them, they achieve something special. Watch out for a baby-faced Ryan Gosling too!

Remember the Titans is available on Disney+

4. The Fundamentals of Caring

Paul Rudd is Hollywood's favourite nice guy and he puts in a stellar turn in this road trip comedy. Having suffered a tragedy of his own, Ben (Rudd) trains to be a registered caregiver for those who need it. His first assignment? Trevor - a grumpy and foul-mouthed teenager who is less than grateful for the help.

The two embark on a road trip taking in the sights of America's tackiest roadside attractions where they meet mysterious hitchhiker Dot (Selena Gomez) to roundout their ragtag gang.

Catch The Fundamentals of Caring on Netflix.

5. The Peanut Butter Falcon

One of my personal favourite films of all time, The Peanut Butter Falcon will make you laugh cry and smile in equal measure. John Hawkes plays Zak, a young adult with Down Syndrome who escapes from his care facility to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

He crosses paths with misfit Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who is himself on the run and the two form a tight bond. Meanwhile, his chief caregiver Eleanor (Dakota Johnson) is desperate to get Zak home safely.

This is a beautiful film both visually and emotionally, and an absolute must-watch for anyone with a soul.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is streaming on BBC iPlayer (UK) while you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video in the US.