5 apps to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

It’s only the first week of 2023 and many people are already crushing it with their New Year’s resolutions. However, as we go through January (which is arguably the hardest month of the year), the likelihood of sticking to your resolutions takes a bit of a nosedive.
According to statistics from Discover Happy Habits (opens in new tab), only 75% of people are successful at keeping their resolutions after the first week of January. After 2 weeks, this percentage drops to 71% and after a month, it drops again to 64%. So, you’re definitely not alone if you have difficulties keeping your resolutions in the first month of the year.
For those who find it hard to stick to their New Year’s goals or want extra help this year, downloading helpful and instructive apps to your phone or tablet could be the answer. To test this theory, Andrew Cartledge, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) looked into app store reviews and ratings to find the best 5 apps that can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions and keep you motivated throughout 2023.
According to research conducted by Mobiles.co.uk, 50% of Brits said their New Year’s resolution was to do more exercise and lose weight in 2022. After a month of overindulging at Christmas, many people throw themselves into intense exercise regimes or try to up their daily movement and the best app to facilitate this is Strava (opens in new tab). One of the best fitness app subscriptions (opens in new tab), Strava tracks a range of sports and exercises and monitors your performance and health levels, like distance, time active and heart rate. Strava is a great app that shows you your progress and keeps you motivated and accountable, perfect for the New Year.
As the New Year is regarded as a time for self-improvement, using an app that helps you focus on your health, wellbeing, stress and sleep can help you reflect and become more in touch with yourself. The Headspace (opens in new tab) app is a beginner-friendly platform that provides everyday mindfulness and meditation practices, mood boosting activities and sleep music. With the app on your phone, you can use Headspace whenever you need to and wherever you are to help you feel calm and understand topics like sleep, nutrition, relationships and self-care.
Reading more books or trying different genres is a popular New Year’s resolution but busy schedules often get in the way of making time for reading. With Audible (opens in new tab), you can download the app to your phone or tablet and listen to audiobooks and podcasts on the go. Audible has a huge catalogue full of the latest book titles, well known authors and classic novels and series. If you prefer podcasts, Audible has a variety of topics to choose from, including Audible Originals.
If your New Year’s resolution is to save money or take better control of your finances, download the Revolut (opens in new tab) app. Whether you choose a personal or business account, Revolut allows you to easily manage your money, make investments, earn interest and get exclusive rewards as you save and spend your money. With the Open Banking feature, you can keep all of your bank accounts in one place with Revolut, which is ideal for those who have multiple accounts and want to organise them all together.
If you’re planning a trip or want to go travelling in 2023, the Skyscanner (opens in new tab) app is the best place to look for cheap travel deals. In the app (or on the Skyscanner website), you can compare prices on flights, hotels and cars on a variety of travel booking sites so you can find the best prices for your destination and your travel itinerary.