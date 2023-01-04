5 apps to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s only the first week of 2023 and many people are already crushing it with their New Year’s resolutions. However, as we go through January (which is arguably the hardest month of the year), the likelihood of sticking to your resolutions takes a bit of a nosedive.

According to statistics from Discover Happy Habits (opens in new tab), only 75% of people are successful at keeping their resolutions after the first week of January. After 2 weeks, this percentage drops to 71% and after a month, it drops again to 64%. So, you’re definitely not alone if you have difficulties keeping your resolutions in the first month of the year.

For those who find it hard to stick to their New Year’s goals or want extra help this year, downloading helpful and instructive apps to your phone or tablet could be the answer. To test this theory, Andrew Cartledge, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) looked into app store reviews and ratings to find the best 5 apps that can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions and keep you motivated throughout 2023.