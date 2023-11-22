5 Apple Black Friday deals you can't afford to miss

Save big on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and more in the Black Friday sales

While the event may not technically start for another few days, it's pretty much already Black Friday. Deals from multiple retailers are already live, offering consumers a chance to pick up the latest tech for less.

If you're an Apple fan, though, you might approach the event with an air of scepticism. Traditionally, deals on Apple products have been fairly lacklustre, with little to tempt users into parting with their hard-earned cash.

However, that's not the case this year. Before the event has even started, I've found a host of decent deals to tempt you away from your spare change. Read on to have a look at the best Apple deals so far.

iPad Mini (6th Gen):  was £689

iPad Mini (6th Gen): was £689, now £519.99 at Very
Save £169 on the best iPad out there – the iPad Mini! This diddy little tablet is the perfect size for every day use, offering a great middle ground between your iPhone and your MacBook. That's a stellar price, too...

Other Variations: Amazon £527.98

View Deal
M1 MacBook Air:  was £949

M1 MacBook Air: was £949, now £799 at Very
Save £250 on the M1 MacBook Air at Very. I've personally used this laptop since it came out, and I can't recommend it enough. That M1 chip can handle anything you throw at it, while the fanless design keeps your studio silent.

Other Variations: John Lewis £799 | Currys £799

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular):  was £449

Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular): was £449, now £349 at Amazon
Save £100 on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon. This model is the 41mm variant, with cellular and GPS connectivity. It also comes in the fetching Product(RED) finish, and a stellar price tag!

View Deal
iPhone 14:  was £699

iPhone 14: was £699, now £649 at Amazon
Save £50 on the iPhone 14 at Amazon. It may no longer be the newest iPhone, but it's still a cracking handset, and will be more than enough for most people. Plus, with the extra £50 off, it represents great value.

Other Variations: Very £649 | Currys £649

View Deal
iPad (9th Gen):  was £369

iPad (9th Gen): was £369, now £299 at Very
Snag an iPad for under £300 at Very. This is the slightly older model, but that just means you'll snag a great deal on it! It's perfect for gifting to friends and family – particularly if you're looking for an iPad for kids!

Other Variations: John Lewis £299 | Argos £299 | Currys £299

View Deal
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

