5 Apple Black Friday deals you can't afford to miss

While the event may not technically start for another few days, it's pretty much already Black Friday. Deals from multiple retailers are already live, offering consumers a chance to pick up the latest tech for less.

If you're an Apple fan, though, you might approach the event with an air of scepticism. Traditionally, deals on Apple products have been fairly lacklustre, with little to tempt users into parting with their hard-earned cash.

However, that's not the case this year. Before the event has even started, I've found a host of decent deals to tempt you away from your spare change. Read on to have a look at the best Apple deals so far.

iPad Mini (6th Gen): was £689 , now £519.99 at Very

Save £169 on the best iPad out there – the iPad Mini! This diddy little tablet is the perfect size for every day use, offering a great middle ground between your iPhone and your MacBook. That's a stellar price, too... Other Variations: Amazon £527.98

M1 MacBook Air: was £949 , now £799 at Very

Save £250 on the M1 MacBook Air at Very. I've personally used this laptop since it came out, and I can't recommend it enough. That M1 chip can handle anything you throw at it, while the fanless design keeps your studio silent. Other Variations: John Lewis £799 | Currys £799

Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular): was £449 , now £349 at Amazon

Save £100 on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon. This model is the 41mm variant, with cellular and GPS connectivity. It also comes in the fetching Product(RED) finish, and a stellar price tag!