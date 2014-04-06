3Doodler 3D printing pen exclusive to Maplin in UK

Maplin is to exclusively sell the 3Doodler in the UK – a 3D printing pen that allows users to create 3D objects simply by doodling in the air

The 3Doodler is already available on the Maplin website and will be in the retailer's high street stores from April 20.

3Doodler established itself as a Kickstarter success story after raising a massive $2.34m (£1.5m) for manufacturer WobbleWorks, which only sought an original $30,000.

The pen is capable of creating 3D objects by drawing in the air and lifting the plastic to create various wireframe shapes

3Doodler only requires power to charge the pen and ABS or PLA printing plastics, and then you're good to go.

The 3Doodler already comes with plastics in the box although further rolls can be purchased for next to nothing.

The device's creator Wobbleworks explains, "3Doodler works on almost any surface, including plastic, allowing users to personalise items such as iPhone cases, or anything else they feel like 3Doodling on. 3Doodler can even be used for minor repair work."

The 3Doodler costs £99 and is available from Maplin.

Check out what the 3Doodler can do below..