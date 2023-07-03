3 subtle health symptoms men should never ignore

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s a well-known fact that, on average, men have a lower life expectancy than women. There are probably many different reasons behind this statistic, but the idea that men avoid seeing a doctor more than women seems to be the overriding one. It’s a very easy thing to do! A busy lifestyle means a health check up can often be pushed to the bottom of the list.

It’s also important to remember that if a health concern isn’t visible, it’s still worth getting it looked at. We’ve therefore come up with 3 subtle symptoms you should never ignore, even if they only say around for a short while!

1. Unintended weight loss

Unless you’re actively exercising and controlling your diet to lose some weight , unintended and sudden weight loss can be a sign of a more serious health problem. One of the big concerns is that it could signal cancer, including lung cancer and gastrointestinal cancer. It could also be a potential warning sign of diabetes. If you aren’t on any fitness program and have suddenly lost a lot of weight, it’s essential to let your doctor know to identify the underlying issue.

2. Excessive fatigue

It’s normal to feel drained every once in a while, especially if you’ve had a long week. Most of the time, disturbed sleep can be remedied (check out 8 different ways you can improve sleep ) and you’ll be able to recover right away. However, if you still feel tired or drained after enough rest and it’s having an effect on your daily life, you should seek your doctor’s help. It could be an indication of sleep apnea, a disorder where a person’s breathing stops and restarts many times during sleep.

3. New/changing appearance of moles

More and more people are becoming aware of how important it is to look after our skin, especially through using SPF sunscreen . There’s a common misconception that sunscreen should only be applied when you’re spending time outside, but it is now recommended by dermatologists that sunscreen should be worn daily. Changing moles can be a strong indication of skin cancer, including potentially fatal melanoma, and it’s extremely important to keep a close eye on them if you have any.

You should become familiar with the ABCDE technique:

A = Asymmetry: melanomas will be irregularly shaped, not round

B = Border: melanomas tend to have ragged edges

C = Colour: melanomas can be multicoloured

D = Diameter: a melanoma is typically a ¼ inch or larger

E = Evolving: melanomas change their look over time

If you have any of the above signs, then you should book an appointment with your doctor as soon as you can.